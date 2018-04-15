Former CJP slams PML-N for crying foul over SC verdicts

BAHAWALPUR : Former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, reacting to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on time-limit for lawmakers’ disqualification, said the apex court used its constitutional powers to interpret Article 62 (1)(f) of Constitution.

Speaking to the media, he said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been crying foul despite the fact that the apex court had given numerous decisions in its favour in the past.

He said the ruling party should respect state institutions. He termed recently formed South Punjab Front a drama to gather people’s sympathies.

He, however, said it is a right of the people to demand a separate province and called on the people to vote for political leaders who have impeccable credentials and always remain among them.

In a historic verdict, the apex court on Friday ruled that disqualification of public representatives, including two high-profile political leaders – Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen – under Article 62(1)(f) is for life.

A five-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, announced the verdict on as many as 17 petitions seeking to determine the length of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) – the provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified.

Orignally published by INP