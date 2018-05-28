Former CJP Nasirul Mulk named as caretaker premier of Pakistan

Former chief justice Nasirul Mulk is to take charge as the caretaker prime minister as the current government’s tenure ends, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader Khursheed Shah announced in a press conference on Monday.

Six talks and multiple nominations later, the duo decided on a name for the position.

Round of Nominations

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proposed names of former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, State Bank former governor Dr Ishrat Hussain and former minister Abdul Razzaq Daud.

It differs with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over its nominees. PPP gave names of former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbasi Jilani.

The government’s side had proposed names of former secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan Ishtiak Ahmad Khan and former CJPs Jawad S Khawaja and Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

Even though both the government and the opposition remained tight-lipped on the matter and were reluctant to share any details, names of Maleeha Lodhi, Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and Dr Ishrat Hussain have been doing the rounds as candidates who may be elevated to the coveted slot of the caretaker PM.