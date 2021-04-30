Former CCPO puts himself in troubles

Former CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh has put himself in hot water by announcing political party on social media.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik has transferred the services of Umar Sheikh to Islamabad Establishment Division.

Umar Sheikh was posted as Deputy Commandant Punjab Constabulary. According to sources, the former Lahore CCPO had not been going to his office for the past few weeks. Sitting at home, he was promoting his party on social media.

Various videos were also being shared on social media. He was inviting the youth to his party to change the system. Umar Sheikh was being forced to retire by the Islamabad Establishment Division. On which the former CCPO has taken a stay from the court so that he cannot be forced to retire.