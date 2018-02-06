Former Balochistan food minister arrested on corruption charges

QUETTA : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday nabbed former Balochistan food minister Mir Izhar Hussain Khoso over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs280 million.

A team of NAB officials arrested and shifted the law maker to the bureau’s regional office in the provincial capital for interrogation.

He is expected to be presented before an accountability for physical remand tomorrow (Wednesday).

Khoso, a sitting lawmaker associated with PML-N, has been accused of causing a loss of Rs280 million to the national exchequer, according to official sources.

He was elected from the provincial assembly constituency (PB-27) in Jaffarabad in 2013 elections.

