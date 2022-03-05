Former Australian leg-spin legend Shane Warne dies at 52

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management said in a statement released to the Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

He represented Australia from 1992 to 2007.The legendary spinner played 145 Test matches for the Australian team, while he had taken 708 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had also represented Australia in 194 One Day Internationals and taken 293 wickets.

Warne was credited for bowling the “bowl of the century” when he dismissed England batsman Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes.

The ball that was pitched outside leg stump spun immensely to hit Mike Gatting’s off stump.

Even though his career was hit by a lot of controversies, cricket experts and former greats credit Warne for reviving the art of legspin. —APP