Former Aussie senator speaks for Kashmiri women

Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon in her message on the eve of International Women Day has said that the idea of IWD 2021 should speak for the Kashmiri women’s demand for self-determination.

Senator Lee Rhiannon in her video message on the occasion urged the world to mark International Women’s Day 2021 by standing with Kashmiri women.

“The need is to expose the crimes against Kashmiri women on International Women’s Day 2021,” she added.

Since 1990, around 10,000 Kashmiri women have been raped and 27,000 have been made half-widows.—KMS