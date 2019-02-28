Former Army officers, soldiers offer to fighting India

Kaswar Klasra

Such is passion for martyrdom defending the homeland in Pakistan large number of former officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces have offered their services to fight India in Kashmir.

Muhammad Amer Habib, a former captain, is one of them who have recently offered their service to Pakistan army following Pakistan-India standoff.

Pakistan Observer has learnt that the former officer of Pakistan army has requested Pakistan army chief to grant him permission to fight the enemy only to defend his homeland.

“I have the honor to submit that I am serving as additional district and sessions judge, Ahmed Pur Sial, district Jhung. However, I had served the Pak army as captain in 833 Mujahid Medium Regiment. At this time of necessity I want to serve the nation on dual cause and want to embrace Shahadat [martyrdom] while serving at the border. I present myself for the cause of nation and want permission to join my unit which is in dire need of trained soldiers in this war. Therefore it is humbly requested that permission in this regards may please be accorded,” stated a letter [a signed copy available with Pakistan observer] former army officer dispatched to chief of Pakistan Army on February 27, 2019.

It was not immediately known either he was granted permission or not. However, the officer was hopeful to get through.

It was not first that a former veteran of Pakistan army was found thrilled to offer his service only to embrace martyrdom while fighting the enemy. Rather a large number of former veterans writes to Chief of Pakistan army offering to volunteer their services against enemy.

It is the practice around the globe that many veterans are thrilled to get out of the military, at first. Many after a few years decide that perhaps they fit better in the military profession than a civilian job. Many also want to get out of one service to join a different service.

When contacted, a senior serving officer of Pakistan army confirmed that a huge number of soldiers and officers offer their service for free. Majority of them wish to embrace martyrdom fighting enemy.

“We can’t accept their offer. Pakistan army has adequate number and best trained [officers and soldiers] in the world. Hence no need for veterans,” said the officer.

