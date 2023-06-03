Former AJK PM, others join hands with Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE – Former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Niaz Khan Gashkuri, former MPA from Muzaffargarh met Jahangir Tareen on Saturday, and during the meeting, both the leaders announced to join Jahangir Tareen’s group.

Political activities are in full swing in Lahore where PPP Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari and Jahangir Tareen are busy in political bargaining. In the meeting between former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Jahangir Tareen, both leaders discussed the future political situation, Faisal Hayat Jabboana, and Ajmal Cheema of Tareen group also joined the meeting.

Later, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said while talking to the media that he has a good relationship with Jahangir Tareen, the first priority is Pakistan, work regarding formation of new party is still underway. He said that he had a meeting with Jahangir Tareen today, wherein it was agreed that we will go together, we will hear good news in the coming days. The matter of forming a new party has entered the final round on the most active political front.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas further said that many meetings have been held in the last few days, Chaudhary Shujaat and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami have also been met. On this occasion, Nauman Langriyal said that the events of May 9 should be condemned as much as many people have contacted us. Senior politician and former leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen has also called the most important consultation of close colleagues in Lahore today, there will be consultation on the inclusion of new colleagues for the formation of a new political party. It should be noted that Jahangir Tareen had met other political leaders including Firdous Ashiq Awan in the past few days.

On this occasion, MNA Syed Mubeen Alam, former advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Abdul Hai Dasti, Ishaq Khakwani, Nauman Langriyal, Aon Chaudhary, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Nazir Baloch, Amin Chaudhary, Qasim Langah, Aslam Bharwana, Ajmal Cheema and Ghulam Rasool Sangha were also present. Jahangir Tareen welcomed Niaz Khan Gashkuri to join his group. On this occasion, Jahangir Tareen held a final consultation with the leaders of his group about the formation of the party and discussed the detailed discussion and proposals on the future political plan.