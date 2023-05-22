Former adult star Mia Khalifa speaks at Oxford University and netizens can’t handle it

LONDON – Former porn star Mia Khalifa makes a guest appearance at the prestigious Oxford University, where she narrated the consequences of involvement in the adult industry.

Khalifa gained huge popularity in the industry and ended up leaving her stained past but she still carries the weight of being famous. Lately, a Lebanese-American media personality made headlines as she makes it to the prestigious Oxford University to apparently educate young students however the move triggered debate.

In her guest appearance, the 30-year-old shared her experience with the backlash of working and joining the adult entertainment industry. Following the rare interaction, the digital content creator shared her experience of delivering a lecture at one of the finest educational institutions.

In a social media post, she said “Thank you to the Oxford Students for inviting me to speak on something so important to me. I’m humbled by the history of the institution and the previous speakers at the Union, this is forever a core memory and something I can’t wait to show my future kids their mom did.”

Thank you to the @OxfordStudents for inviting me to speak on something so important to me. I’m humbled by the history of the institution and the previous speakers at the Union, this is forever a core memory and something I can’t wait to show my future kids their mom did 🥹 pic.twitter.com/B7BTzKdbZw — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 4, 2023

She also praised Oxford interactions, calling it incredible and crucial. “I’m honored to have been on your floor. The imposter syndrome was REAL even though I was there to talk about boundaries and confidence and my life experiences, for which you can judge all you want, but I’m at Oxford for what I’ve done with my life since then,” she added in her note.

As the webcam model appeared in Oxford Union, some social media users commended the step to give Mia a chance to share her experience, others raised questions, calling on top fifth University to give chance to more social influencers.

