Formation of civilised society top priority: Shahbaz

International Day of Social Justice

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that purpose of celebrating the International Day of Social Justice was to raise awareness in society about the importance and utility of principles of justice. In his message, the chief minister said that tributes were also paid to the people who have given sacrifices in struggle against social injustice. Similarly, stress was also laid on implementation of rules and regulations relevant to justice for bringing improvement in the society.

He said that Islam stresses promotion of norms and high values of peace and justice. Societal discrepancies occur in the societies where provision of justice was not ensured, he added.

He observed that civilised world has remained desirous of a human society based on justice since long and added that human societies, which failed to ensure justice, fade away at last. The formation of a society based on justice was only possible through strong protection of human rights and a justice-based society was the fundamental pillar for ensuring socio-economic progress of the country, he maintained.

The CM said that fulfilment of the demand of justice along with formation of a better and civilized society was among the priorities of the Punjab government as ensuring provision of justice to every citizen of the society was the responsibility of the state.

In this regard, the Punjab government was following the policy of formation of a society based on justice and equality. There was no doubt that equitable provision of justice was essential for development of a country as an honourable and civilised nation in the world.

Similarly, economic development and prosperity cannot be achieved without fulfilling the needs of justice, he said and added that promotion of justice and supremacy of the constitution are manifestos of Pakistan Muslim League-N.