RAWALPINDI : Former ISI Chief, Lt. General (Retd) Asad Durrani was summoned at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Monday to explain his position on his recently launched book “Spy Chronicles.”

In a Tweet message, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said a formal court of inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general has been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

He said competent authority was also approached to place Asad Durrani’s name on Exit Control List.