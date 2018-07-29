Form-45 to be made public: ECP

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday directed electoral commissioners of all four provinces to collect Form-45 from across the country.

The electoral commission took the decision in the light of complaint that political parties were not provided the forms. All the provincial commissioners have been tasked to collect Form-45 from returning officers.

According to sources, ECP would upload more than 83,000 Form-45 on its website, a task that would approximately take four to five days.

