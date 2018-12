Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves fell by $576 million during a week over repayment of foreign debts, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The total foreign exchange reserves of the country have fallen by $576 million to $13.996 billion by week ended November 30, 2018 as compared with $14.572 billion in the preceding week.

The official reserves of the SBP decreased by $560 million to $7.502 billion as against $8.062 billion.

