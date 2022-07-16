Forex reserves drop by $132mln: SBP

Karachi: The forex reserves held by Pakistan fell by another $132 million as of July 7, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a report.

According to the data issued by the central bank, the total reserves held by the country fell from $15.74 billion on June 30 to $15.61 billion on July 7.

According to the data issued by the central bank, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.61 billion as of July 7, 2022.

The data also shows that reserves held by the central bank witnessed a drop of $99 million from $9.8 billion to $9.7 billion during the same period.

Compared to this, the reserves held by commercial banks witnessed a $33 million drop from $5.926billion to $5.893 billion.