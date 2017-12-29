Forest protection

Pakistan is facing one of highest rates of deforestation. The Government is trying their level best but their policies are still deficient for protecting our forests. Stories of timber smuggled in Dumper Trucks used for CPEC projects on their return trips are quite common in KP. Similarly it was reported in a newspaper a few weeks ago that a boy was killed while going through a forest, when large pieces of lumber fell on him. Apparently timber smugglers had cut trees that they had rolled down the mountain. It is also common for the timber smugglers to use the Mountain Rivers for smuggling their illegal lumber downstream. Although the laws to stop illegal deforestation is effective in Nathia Gali and Galliyat areas, but this law is not effective in other areas of KP. This is because the locals in Galliyat are stopping the mafia while in other areas the locals are themselves mafia. To overcome this problem, the Government can use latest technology to monitor illegal forest cutting. Latest aerial drones, fitted with cameras and using survey software, can easily and daily monitor the forests in KP. If any illegal cutting starts anywhere in the forest, the drones will pin point it on their daily survey and the forest department can investigate with a special rapid response team comprising police and forest officials to capture the timber mafia in the act and before they cut down all the trees. This way the forest department will be able to stop the smugglers before they cut down most of the trees. The government can also hire a third party company to conduct such services as some companies in Pakistan are also offering aerial survey.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

Related