Forest, landscape restoration, success story of Pakistan: FAO

Staff Reporter Peshawar

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Friday held a webinar on “celebrating forest and landscape restoration; success stories and lessons from Pakistan for the Asia-Pacific region” in connection with World Environment Day 2021.

The webinar was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, representatives from UNEP, FAO, CGIAR, academia, countries from the Asia-Pacific region and other stakeholders, said a press release issued here.

Welcoming the participants, FAO Representative in Pakistan, Rebekah Bell stated that FAO is proud to be a partner of the government in the one billion tree tsunami.