Foreigners to get identity cards

Observer Report Karachi

The National Alien Registration Authority (NARA) cards will be issued to the illegal immigrants staying in Pakistan. “Currently NARA have a record of 1,20,000 foreign nationals.”

“The aliens will be issued cards in three categories and in the initial phase they will be issued ‘ID Card for Aliens’,” sources said. The immigrants would also have to get the ‘Work Permit’ for working in the country.

However, they will receive both these cards, but would not be eligible for the government employ-ment.