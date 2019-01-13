Foreigners taking keen interest for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

Economists on Sunday said foreign investors have shown growing interest to invest in Pakistan due to immense market potential of the country and improved governance.

Talking in a Radio Current Affairs programme, Senior Economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Khan said Pakistani businessmen could exploit many opportunities globally to increase their exports.

China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also expressed willingness to invest in Pakistan, he added. He said Pakistan has come out of the critical situation because of the untiring efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The balance of payment situation was no more as vulnerable as it was in October, November, adding, the credit for this achievement awarded to the Prime Minister, he appreciated.

Economist Dr. Abid Qayyum Sulehri said it was good development that the incumbent government was communicating with the stakeholders to stabilize the economy of the country. In my opinions, the immediate requirement to go to IMF was no more required to the government as friend countries including Qatar, China and Saudi Arabia have supported Pakistan, he mentioned.

He further said now Pakistan could make the repayments during the current fiscal year. If Pakistan would have to go to IMF in future then it could better negotiate with IMF on easy terms and conditions. Dr Abid said the PTI government also wanted to increase government spending in many sectors, reduce unemployment substantially while bringing down inflation at the same time, hoped, the year 2020 would be better than the 2019 year.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hassan Siddiqui also said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has quality leadership capabilities and would soon succeed in putting the dwindling national economy on right track. The government needed to make reforms in tax network so that more people could be brought into tax net, he highlighted.

Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mirza Ishtiaq Baig said the business community has second the decision of the government that there should be no corruption and the culprits involved in this act and money laundering should be dealt with iron hands. The trade deficit was increased but once again the friend countries supported Pakistan in crucial time, he mentioned.

Vice President said the business community during the visit of Finance Minister to KCCI expressed reservations over presenting of mini budget as they have experienced new taxes in presented budgets but Finance Minister assured that the government would take all measures to facilitate the business community by all means in upcoming mini-budget, he suggested. —APP

