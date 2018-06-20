Foreigner’s Security Cell: A paradigm shift

A H Bhatti

THE inauguration of a ‘foreigner’s security cell’ under SPU; Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police by the IGP Punjab is a paradigm shift in the security management of foreigners, which we believe must have been equipped with high-tech surveillance, coordination and info based systems incorporating perception and planning about all the security aspects. It was a need of the hour project in present security scenario once we find ourselves in a difficult situation and our major cities/towns and strategic installations where foreigners are employed are likely to remain targets of terror attacks for years to come.

Pakistan is among the world’s worst sufferer of terrorism for last many years and no country in the world has suffered or sacrificed more; part of this is because Pakistan has made massive investment in counter-terrorism throughout its territory and her LEAs and Intelligence took pro-active measures with special focus on the foreign funded terrorist organizations.

Picking where terrorists will strike next is usually a fool’s game; they have their grand designs and do not have a single tactical track to pursue their major interests; they may have different plans for different contingencies especially while targeting friendly country’s nationals. They are also highly opportunistic and much depends on the skill of the LEAs and intelligence agency that oppose them. Moreover, the ultimate protection against terrorism depends not on the thickness of concrete barriers or the severity of penal code; it mainly depends on the individual and collective courage of the entire outfit, sophisticated information based means and national resolve; thus creation of a well orchestrated and state of the art foreigner’s security cell under SPU was a need of the hour for multiple advantages and will pay rich dividends as far as pro-active security measures for foreigners in Pakistan are concerned.

The recent history teaches us that targeting of foreigners in Pakistan is intended to undermine Pakistan’s close relationship with its most steadfast allies. The negative impact of these incidents upon the allied public and government is tremendously counterproductive, especially as they cannot perceive why their nationals should be targeted in a friendly country. The people of Pakistan are much inspired and foreign communities appreciate this initiative of Punjab Police; which is highly productive as sustainability of institutional strength is only possible where institutions have retained immense policy roots in the aspirations of the people.

Way forward. It was critical to create a ‘Foreigner’s Security Cell’ by Special Protection Units that are specifically trained for security of foreigners and installation with a deliberate execution and contingency plan. A proactive, informed and coordination based ‘Foreigner’s Security Cell’ can play a vital role in security management of foreigners by incorporating following at HQ SPU; · Development of operational intelligence system through the collection, interpretation and evaluation of relevant qualitative information sources using collaborative working with other law enforcement partners. · Establishment of coordination cell to work closely with other LEAs, authorities and national/international partners to support the development of intelligence and investigations.

· Development of evidence-based intelligence gathering and analysis system. · Establishment of effective working relationship with relevant authorities, to support the delivery of crime and intelligence objectives and exchange of actionable intelligence to identify and mitigate threats. · Incorporation of Media for progressive output and awareness based projection in public on routine basis through authorized PRO. · Establishment of Permanent Research, Development & Monitoring Section (with minimum Persons) for survey, new challenges and direction keeping input, advice where required and maintenance of policy.

·Professionalism in carrying out security duties is the key which is not possible without proper and repeated monitoring, training & execution plan, for which troops also need to be given an incentive of higher salary because this is indeed hazardous. · A well synchronized integration of all resources at the disposal of department and sister institutions must be carried out.

It is evident now that the objective of foreign funded terrorist activities is to sabotage the efforts that Pakistan is making for taking the country on the road to progress and prosperity. Their agenda is to damage the remarkable friendship and excellent cooperation that exist between the friendly countries. Thus, one must not feel complacent by making someone responsible for the serious tasks; rather, all required facilities, resources and authority must be provided for desired tangible results at the planning and execution levels.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.