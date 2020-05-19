Foreigners living in China’s Guangzhou well-protected during pandemic

Observer Report

Beijing

Foreign nationals living in China’s Guangzhou have reported that they were well protected in during COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingsley, a Nigerian patient who had contracted the novel coronavirus, was recently discharged from Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, south China’s Guangdong province after month-long treatment.

“I received good care and medical treatment in China, and I’m grateful toward the medical workers,” the man said.

So far, all 41 imported COVID-19 cases and 143 infected but asymptomatic foreigners have been discharged from hospitals in Guangzhou.

The city dispatched a working group to guide pandemic containment, and offered daily services, foreign affairs communication, emergency response and 24-hour service. In addition, it also rolled off a package of management policies, and set up 46 workstations across the city to help foreigners.

Guidebooks of living in Guangzhou have been available for foreigners in every residential communities and designated quarantine hotels since March, which introduce hotel information and contact information of nearby supermarkets and restaurants. Besides, the city has also dispatched work teams to residential communities and hotels that work 24 hours a day, which are all equipped with translators or translating machines.

Mike, an kindergarten teacher from Egypt living in Lixing community, Zengcheng district of Guangzhou, said China was doing its best to protect people’s lives and health, which made him safe and reassured, adding that he is happy living in the country.

Meanwhile, thanks to efforts to smoothen the“last miles” of logistics services in China’s rural areas, villagers can now buy and sell products through e-commerce platforms more easily.

In the past, villagers had to go to towns to pick up and send parcels. With the establishment of logistics centers, now they could prepare for orders placed by buyers after receiving them and then send the products via the convenient logistics system at any time.

E-commerce platform has emerged as an important channel to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on agricultural produce in China.Recently, quite a lot of government officials took to livestreaming to promote local specialties.

“Ripe papaya has a natural fragrance and sweet taste just like that in the pleasant smell of fresh grass and trees after rain.”“The ones with big belly taste the best.” Head of Hekou Yao autonomous county, southwest China’s Yunnan province introduced local papayas during a livestreaming show.

The show attracted more than 650,000 viewers within half an hour and helped sell out 80 tons of papayas.

The Chinese officials have achieved remarkable results in livestreaming shows.Head of Dangshan county in east China’s Anhui province sold 70,000 kilograms of pears via livestreaming, while deputy head of Leye county in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region sold 20,000 kilograms of citrus fruits within two hours during a live streaming show.

According to statistics, mayors and heads of county have sold more than 4 million kilograms of agricultural produce within one month via the live streaming platform of China’s Pinduoduo, an online e-commerce platform famous for offering group buying deals with big discounts. While e-commerce is helpful in promoting sales of agricultural produce, it has not worked effectively for every household in the country’s rural areas from the start.