Foreigners hunt Markhors in KP

Peshawar

Three foreign hunters, hailing from America, Canada and Mexico, have successfully hunted Kashmiri Markhors, a wild goad with long spiral horns, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Trophy Hunting scheme.

“All the three Markhors have been hunted in different wildlife conservancies in Chitral district of the province,” informed Iltaf Ali Shah, SDFO (Sub-divisional Forest Officer) Chitral district. The first animal was hunted down by a Canadian hunter in Ghairat Golain Conservancy in December month of year 2017, Iltaf Ali Shah informed APP.

Talking to APP from Chitral district, Iltaf Ali Shah said the second and third Markhors were hunted in Toshi Shah Shah game reserves. “The permit for sale of Ghairat Golain conservancy had been auctioned at US dollar 76,000. While the two permits for hunting of wild goat in Toshi Shah Shah game reserves were sold at dollar 85,000 and dollar 85,200,” said Safdar Ali Shah, Chief Conservator Wildlife department KP. Safdar Ali Shah informed that KP Wildlife department was authorized to sell four permits for hunting of Markhor under the Trophy Hunting Scheme.

“The fourth permit is also sold to a foreign hunter for hunting in Kohistan district of KP,” he added. The fourth hunter has not hunted the animal and is expected to succeed in the current month of March, he continued. The total amount collected through selling of four permits is around dollar 3,16200.—APP