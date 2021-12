A foreigner’s dead body has been found from a ship anchored at Keamari Boat Basin in Karachi on Wednesday.

Authorities have shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, however, the reasons behind his death have not been ascertained yet.According to authorities, initial examination of the body suggested that the foreigner, who was identified as Ben Joliya, died of natural causes.

Pertinent to note that this year Karachi Port Trust (KPT) opened a new Jetty at Keamari Boat Basin for the public.