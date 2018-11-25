Foreigner woman among two held with narcotics

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled bids to smuggle drugs and arrested two drug smugglers including a foreigner woman during separate actions at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of Kenyan national woman identified as Diana, who arrived at Islamabad Airport from Dubai through a private airline flight, 1.5 kilogram cocaine was recovered.

Meanwhile, the ASF detained a Riyadh bound passenger after recovery of 1600 gram ice heroin. The accused identified as Gul Zahid Shah hailed from district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The recovered narcotics and the detained drug pushers were later handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) which after registering separate cases against them started investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp