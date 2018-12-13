Foreign tourists enjoying Chawmoss celebrations

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The celebration of Chawmoss, or Chitirmas festival is in full-swing and a number of foreign tourists are in the Kalash valley enjoying different festivities with the indigenous tribe. French, Belgian and other foreign tourists on Wednesday visited the Tourist Information Centre.

The centre in-charge Zarin Khan briefed the tourists about the religious, cultural, tourism and historical perspective of the Kalash valley and its inhabitants.

The Tourism Department has also started arranging lighting system, transport and other facilities so that local community and tourists could celebrate the festival in a befitting manner.

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists. The senior minister has assured that provincial government would provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents to celebrate the event in a peaceful atmosphere. He has also announced Rs560 million for highlighting the Kalash culture to the world.

Share on: WhatsApp