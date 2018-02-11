Foreign security expert in Karachi to review arrangements for PSL final

Karachi

A security consultant tasked by the ICC, FICA and various international cricket boards has arrived in Karachi to review security arrangements in the city for proposed final match of the Pakistan Super League.

Reg Dickason of Eastern Star International, a security firm that gives advice to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) and various boards, was received in Karachi by lower-tier Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

Dickason was roped in by the PCB in an attempt to regain the international community’s confidence in security arrangements in Pakistan. He was also involved in security arrangements for World XI team’s recent visit to Lahore.

The security consultant has a law-enforcement background spanning over 16 years, during which he worked predominantly in specialist criminal investigation units and national task forces targeting organised crime.

Following his police career, Dickason established companies which provided close protection to diplomats, politicians, international sporting teams and high-net-worth individuals globally.

He has been contracted as a security consultant and adviser for numerous international sporting events since 1996 and has managed international teams as well.—Agencies