Foreign Secretary: Pakistan committed to provide highest level of security to Chinese personnel

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood stated that the country is committed to providing the highest degree of safety, security, and protection to Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation led by Cheng Guoping, China’s External Security Commissioner, at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Friday.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing and complex partnership with China. He emphasised that both sides were dedicated to further building Pakistan-All-Weather China’s Strategic Cooperative Partnership, ensuring rapid progress on CPEC’s high-quality development, and deepening bilateral contacts in all fields.

He restated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of last month’s terrorist attack in Karachi. He made clear that law enforcement officials were conducting a comprehensive investigation into the attack in order to apprehend and prosecute the culprits.