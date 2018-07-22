Foreign secretary Janjua in Kabul for talks with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua arrived in Kabul on Sunday with a 28-member delegation for the inaugural session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Pakistan’s 28 member delegation led by foreign Secretary arrived in Kabul today for inaugural session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

According to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, the foreign secretary, in her opening remarks to the media, said that their presence in Kabul today with just two days in Pakistan’s general elections “shows our commitment to APAPPS”.

A few days ago, US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel said the US continues to work closely with Pakistan to help the country fulfil its role in accomplishing a durable political settlement in Afghanistan.

The APAPPS is a bilateral framework aimed at improving cooperation and coordination between the two neighbours and reducing hostility by employing working groups on both sides.

Last month, senior US State Department official Ambassador Alice Wells said in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee that the US government has given its full support to APAPPS.

“For example, with US support, Pakistan and Afghanistan entered into a constructive dialogue to develop,” she had said in her statement.

Similarly, during a visit to Kabul last month, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that the recently-agreed APAPPS is expected to bring more cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Share on: WhatsApp