Foreign qualified team of Doctors appreciated PIMS emergency ward.

Islamabad: Members of NHS UK Emergency Dr. Immad Qureshi, Dr. Khalid Tariq and Dr. Syed Muhammad Asad visited today the newly established emergency unit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

They appreciated the efforts of Dr. Arshad and Dr. Sharjeel in establishing the state of the art emergency unit that meets the standard set in any foreign hospital.

NHS and PIMS teams discussed the option of the joint venture for the working of this emergency unit. NHS team appreciated the efforts and offered foreign training to the doctors of PIMS hospital.