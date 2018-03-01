Foreign policy recalibration

THERE has been a popular demand in Pakistan ever since inception of the country that we should not put all our eggs in one basket as far as foreign policy is concerned but the policy-makers did not pay due heed to the will of the people. It is because of this fundamental flaw in the foreign policy that the country has consistently been facing embarrassment and its national interests are often compromised but there are signs that the situation is changing for the better, albeit at snail’s pace.

Consensus of the National Security Committee, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, on the importance of recalibrating the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries of the region would be appreciated by all. The Committee also agreed to launch new initiatives to enhance economic partnership with friendly countries in the region and beyond for a win-win cooperation. One doesn’t know for sure whether the pronouncement is a bargaining chip for on-going negotiations with the United States or the decision-makers have actually decided to go for realignment of the foreign policy. There are, of course, moves aimed at consolidating ties with China on a long-term basis and promoting linkages with the Russian Federation and implementation of CPEC and latest productive and fruitful visit of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif indications of the new approach. However, neutral observers and analysts point out that the country has not been as serious in streamlining ties with Russia as it should have been despite some positive overtures from Moscow, which is weaning away from Delhi in view of unprecedented strategic partnership between the United States and India encompassing all aspects of cooperation and even at the expense of Indo-Russian ties. It is often said that countries cannot change their neighbours and it is also understood that progress and development as well as peace and security in the entire region was a pre-requisite for acceleration of process of socio-economic development of a country. This should mean that Pakistan should have at least working relationship if not exemplary ties with neighbouring countries yet this is not the case at the moment as, except with China, we have not enjoyed friction free ties with other countries of the region. For major part of the history, we based our foreign policy on advancing interests of some particular powers and it is time to make a genuine correction.

Related