Foreign policy recalibration

Living countries like Pakistan keep their foreign policy under constant review keeping in view fast taking developments at the international and regional levels to remain abreast with fast changing circumstances all around. This is what Pakistan is doing as the developments are taking place in the world generally and in the region particularly very quickly.

Pakistan is doing good thing by holding frequent meetings of the National Security Committee to remain abreast with the fast changing circumstances all over. The NSC which met in Islamabad the other day has quite rightly underscored importance of recalibration its foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries in the region to build economic partnership with them more than a win-win cooperation.

According to media, the important NSC held meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas presiding to review the prevailing situation in the region and beyond keeping the national interests uppermost after Advisor to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail about Financial Action Task Force deliberations in Paris and Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif about his recent visit to Russia and also reiterated once again the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and benefits it is bring to the development of our country, the region and even beyond.

The participants agreed on further strengthening CPEC cooperation, reaffirmed Islamabad’s abiding interest in lasting peace in Afghanistan, stressed the importance of peace among the Afghan people through Afghan-led and Afghan owned national peace and reconciliation process and strongly condemned the continued unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations. Pakistan is a peace loving country believing in peaceful living with all countries particularly immediate neighbours but at the same time national security, solidarity and national interest cannot be overlooked and these have to be kept upper most.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

