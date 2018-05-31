Foreign Policy focused on forging regional contacts during last 5 years: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Foreign Affairs Khurram Dastgir has said focus of the foreign policy during the last five years remained on forging regional contacts.

Briefing newsmen along with Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal about foreign policy achievements of the present Government in Islamabad Thursday, the Minister said in line with this policy, Pakistan entered into strategic partnership with China and launched the historic project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the country was facing enormous internal as well as foreign policy challenges but these were successfully tackled. He said Pakistan defeated terrorism on its soil.