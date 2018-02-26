Foreign policy blues!

Wajid Shamsul Hasan

THE other day I was asked a question by a student here what is Pakistan’s foreign policy. I asked him wwto rephrase the question: does Pakistan have a foreign policy or not since to have a foreign policy is one thing, whether we have one or not is another issue. Before I could comment on the first or the other, supplementary question that followed was regarding ‘failures and follies’ of our foreign policy and the urgent necessity to discuss them as the need of the hour.

Indeed, there are no two views and the way we have messed up our foreign policy, the need of the hour is for Parliament to discuss it threadbare especially following the arbitrary decision of the government to rent out its troops for the defence of a foreign country. Humbly I believe a foreign policy is a set of parameters that a country evolves to safeguard its geo-strategic interests, have an effective authority of the state within and in securing its borders making them inviolable. When a country ceases to have control over its borders, it claims to sovereignty become questionable. Lastly, in the affairs of diplomacy it has to remain riveted to the fact that in the conduct of bilateral relations or any other, there is no such thin as permanent friendship—whether it is higher than Himalayas or deeper than the seven seas—permanent is a country’s geo-strategic interests only and nothing else. And there is no room for compromise on it.

After General Ziaul Haq’s anti-Bhutto coup in 1977 everything took a nose dive. Foreign Office ceased to have any role in framing of foreign policy; everything was delivered to them from the strategists and warlords of Aabpara. Instead of national interests, he believe in his own legitimacy from foreign masters and self dividends. After great deal of struggle by Benazir Bhutto, PPP and other democratic forces Pakistan did return to truncated democracy in 1988 after Gen Zia’s divine fall from the sky. As Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto did try her best to be independent but extra-constitutional forces were much too powerful and her government did not last more than 20 months.

Foreign policy continued under the straightjacket of Aabpara and to this day it continues as such—a sort of jigsaw puzzle. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tried to assert himself but he had too many skeletons in his cupboard that got released and are now haunting him forcing a denouement on his political career. He had no foreign policy and no foreign minister. For more than four years he did not think that Pakistan needed a foreign minister. Many thought that Prime Minister felt confident that he alone was capable of handling it or he thought that there was none in his party capable of running Foreign Ministry. However, people like me who have had the pleasure of dealing with Foreign Office over many decades, at least understood better why he did not have a foreign minister. Since there was no foreign policy so why have a foreign minister—was simple logic.

The other explanation also sounds valid. Since the Foreign Policy had openly sifted into the domain of the Army Chief why have a foreign minister. Throughout the tenure of General Raheel Sharif as COAS major foreign policy decisions were taken by him. Poor Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif— whenever he tried to move forward to break ice with India, something untoward happened to subvert it carrying the message to him that he is not an angel to tread in that hot zone. No doubt we have a foreign minister now and Khawaja Asif is seen to be such by his frequent visits abroad including 4-day recent visit to Russia. Perhaps singular feather in his cap is delay in the implementation of US motion to put Pakistan on the terror financing watchlist. Although the Amercan move had overwhelming support, Chinese helped u to have it deffered. For how long it all depends on our capacity to extend de facto VIP status to Hafiz Saeed and his organisations doing some other questionable business under the cover of charity.

There couldn’t more lethal indictment of Pakistan’s foreign policy than the fact that despite being a corner stone of American foreign policy for decades at the end of the day we are target of worst hostility from the American President who seems to be master of creating uncertainties across the world. It is not only Americans who are bitterly hostile to us, our immediate next door neighbours too are not very friendly. Cross border violations on the LoC no more seem to summer affair, internal death toll, blinding of the youth with pellets and heating up of the overall environment are so alarming that even Secretary General of the UN has readily offered his mediation. Relations with Afghanistan too are dicey. In this context Americans and Afghan government think that Pakistan is involved hand and glove with the subversive activities of Haqqani Network and Taliban. About relations with Iran, the less said the better.

Our deployment of troops in Saudi Arabia has actually catapulted us in the midst of sectarian Middle Eastern cross firing. Only friendly neighbour that we have is China. Time and again it has been standing by us. However, one must not under emphasise its growing economic interests within Pakistan stretching much too far beyond its borders. Its stakes are too high and so far it does not have a history of getting involved militarily in case of aggression. The corner stone of our foreign policy — our relations with Washington—have ended in a tomb stone. While we don’t know if we have a foreign policy or not, our diplomats keep on hinting of Pakistan seeking new alignments—probably the pointer is towards Russia. However, in the present imbroglio policy planners—if any—must realise that Pakistan’s geo-strategic situation and its wobbly internal situation with apprehensions of sectarian implosion— do not permit it to take sides against Iran or to be involved in what is considered a sectarian alliance. How should Pakistan extricate itself from this Catch-22 trap is to debate foreign policy in a joint session of Parliament and follow the collective wisdom of the elected representatives of the people rather than individuals. Being the only nuclear Muslim state it must exert its pressure on both Saudi Arabia and Iran to let Pakistan mediate to pull their chestnuts out of fire.

— The writer is former High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK and a veteran journalist.

