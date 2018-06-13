Foreign policy and economy

It is good to note that within couple of days of assuming the responsibility, caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk has got down to the government affairs in the right earnest besides finalizing the small-sized caretaker cabinet. According to the reports in the media, the caretaker Prime Minister on Monday chaired two meetings separately on foreign policy and national economy , both of which are closely interlinked, in Islamabad on Monday. Chairing the meeting regarding foreign policy, the caretaker PM quite righty underscored the dire need for framing a robust policy for portraying to the international community the brightest side of the country after getting a detailed briefing by the Foreign Secretary and the Foreign Office spokesman and being told Pakistan is trying to improve its ties with the United States in particular.

As regards national economy, briefing was given by the Secretary Finance and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue,the caretaker PM advised against hiking fuel prices and asked the team of economic managers to say greater focus on revenue collection and keeping the country out of economic complexities.

The 37- nation FATF upcoming meeting later this month, at which crucial deliberations will be held and decision accordingly taken for placing Pakistan on the grey list or move it to the black list, figured during both the important meetings, the caretaker PM was informed about the efforts being made to save the country from the brunt of the task force. The caretaker Prime Minister is reported have described both the briefings, the first one after his assuming the high office, as good and informative. The head of the interim government is making it point clear to all concerned that he means business in all matters of national importance and this quite commendable.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

