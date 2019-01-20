Foreign players to be in action in Pakistan: Mani

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani Sunday said there are many foreign players, including AB de Villiers and others were showing their willingness and interest to play in Pakistan.

He said the PCB was in talks with other cricketing nations to bring back more international cricket to the country and added it was the PCB plan to hold Pakistan Super League in Pakistan. Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani said this while talking to media in Islamabad, reported PTV News.

The PSL is a successful venture, Chairman said there was a board’s plan to hold 50 per cent of next PSL season in Pakistan.

Talking about the cricket culture, the chairman said, it is pertinent to develop a culture of sports in Pakistan as the country lacks a system of sports development and its accountability. Replying to a question over current tour of South Africa, Mani said, test teams’ performance against South Africa is disappointing and a performance review is due at the end of the series

Chairman Mani said, there is scarcity of female cricketing talent and added there was a need to further encourage women cricketers in the country.—APP

