Foreign passengers allowed using any airport in Saudi Arabia for Umrah

JEDDAH – In another step to facilitate more pilgrims to perform Islamic pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia has allowed passengers to arrive, and depart through any airport in the Kingdom.

A notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation said the Kingdom has rolled out new facilities for Umrah pilgrims, allowing all foreigners to land and depart through any airport – in contrary to previous rules.

It cited that all national and foreign airlines must allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport.

Kingdom directed all airlines to strictly follow new orders and warned of strict action over violations.

Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible, it further maintained.

Free four-day transit stop-over visa in Kingdom

Of late, Saudi Arabia announced free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visas for passengers coming to Kingdom, wooing million of tourists under vision 2030.

In a recent announcement, the Kingdom mentioned issuing stopover visas to passengers who are flying to Arab nation. Passengers can apply for a 96-hour visa to visit country for tourism, business, or complete the Umrah pilgrimage.