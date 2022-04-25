Foreign Office deplores Indian advisory barring students from seeking higher education in Pakistan

Islamabad: Foreign Office of Pakistan on Monday strongly deplored the issuance of a “public notice” by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, advising students not to seek higher education in Pakistan and warning them of being denied employment in case they choose to do so.

FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the tone of the “public notice” was not only threatening towards the students, but it also reeked of “tyrannical authoritarianism.”

“It is regrettable that driven by its incurable obsession with Pakistan, India is unabashedly coercing the students in order to deter them from pursuing quality education of their choice,” the foreign office said.

Highlighting the BJP-RSS combine’s deep-seated ideological animus and chronic hostility towards Pakistan, the FO said that it was deplorable that as part of its mission “Hindu Rashtra,” the Indian government had resorted to such moves in order to stoke hyper-nationalism in the country.

The FO statement also said that Pakistan had sought clarification from the Indian government regarding the notice.