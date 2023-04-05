Foreign Office calls out British minister for her misleading remarks against Pakistani men

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s remarks regarding Pakistani men, calling them discriminatory and xenophobic.

British minister draws huge ire for pushing extremist far-right deception as the Conservative Party leader hits at British Pakistani men while lamented authorities of turning a blind eye to signs of abuse involving young people.

In an interview, she was quoted as saying “white English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who have worked in child abuse rings or networks.”

As Pakistanis called out Braverman, now Foreign Office responded and said her remarks painted a misleading picture.

During the weekly presser, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Ms. Suella had erroneously branded the criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community.

British secy. fails to take note of the systemic racism and ghettoisation of communities and omits to recognise the tremendous cultural, economic, and political contributions that British-Pakistanis continue to make in British society.

Let it be known that Pakistanis account for 38 percent of all Muslims in England and Wales.