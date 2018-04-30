‘Foreign observers to witness dismantling of nuke facilities’

Pyonyang

Days after an historic summit between North and South Korea, Kim Jong-un has said he will close his country’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site next month and foreign observers will be permitted to witness the dismantling of the facilities.

Developments are moving quickly after Friday’s landmark summit between Mr Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in, which resulted in a joint agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and formally end the Korean War (1950-53) that concluded in an armistice but not a proper peace treaty.

“Although I am inherently resistant to America, people will see that I am not the kind of person who fires nukes at South Korea, the Pacific or America,” Mr Kim said, quoted by Moon Jae-in’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan..—Agencies