Foreign national arrested trying to hypnotize bank staff

In a dramatic turn of events, the Karachi police successfully apprehended a foreign national who allegedly attempted to hypnotize staff at a private bank during a transaction proceeding. The incident took place in Model Colony, where the criminal’s plan to deceive bank staff and customers was thwarted.The man failed to seize any money and was promptly apprehended by the police.

While the bank management decided not to press charges against the criminal, the suspect was detained an moved to Model Colony police station in a patrol vehicle.

The police identified the arrested individual as a foreign national. The police were interrogating the suspect, police officials said.