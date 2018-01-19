Foreign missions urged to vigorously focus on public diplomacy to safeguard national interests

One-day media workshop on foreign policy and diplomacy

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan’s 85 ambassadors and high commissioners, four charge d’affaires and 19 consul s general in 120 missions across the world need to vigorously pursue the country’s foreign policy in order to achieve its objectives. These objectives are: To establish normal and friendly relations with major countries of the world; to enhance, ensure and defend Pakistan’s national security; to resolve Jammu & Kashmir dispute; and to promote Pakistan’s economic development. Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit highlighted these points at a one-day media workshop on “Foreign Policy and Diplomacy” organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here Thursday. The workshop was attended by a large number of journalists working with leading news and print channels. Former ambassador Tajammul Altaf also attended the workshop and in his presentation highlighted the historical background of the MoFA, its organizational structure and functioning.

Ambassador Abdul Basit said MoFA’s main functions also included besides those given above, seeking a fair world order and promoting soft image of the country. He said Pakistan complied with UN SC Resolution 1267 (1999) in letter and spirit. The propaganda and misrepresentation of actual facts should be staunchly corrected and clarified by the Government supported by the media.

India’s Armed Forces Special Power Act (1990) is the most draconian of all legislation being enforced in the Jammu & Kashmir region. While the legislation has been widely discussed in India over the past few years, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have repeatedly sought its repeal. However, the Indian Armed Forces are not willing to work in IOK without this oppressive Act, said Ambassador Basit.

Kashmiris have an inalienable right to freedom regardless of India-Pakistan relations and any foreign policy mistakes that have been made in the past, he said adding diplomatic faux pas could damage foreign policy issues in the long term. Negotiations should not be conducted in the public domain and need to occur behind closed doors.