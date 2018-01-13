Foreign Minister to start Turkmenistan’s visit from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD : On the invitation of Foreign Minister, Mr. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Rashid Meredov will visit Islamabad on 15-16 January 2018.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, the Ministers will lead their respective sides to the inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). The Turkmen Foreign Minister is being accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily.

The visit of the Turkmen Foreign Minister will reinforce Pakistan’s endeavors to deepen its engagement with Turkmenistan and build a strong economic partnership with the country.

