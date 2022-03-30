Foreign Minister Qureshi meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Huangshan – Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Chinese city Huangshan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen and strengthen Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

In the meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Shah Mehmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s support of the One China Policy and the core Chinese interests.

During the meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated China’s continuing support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and socio-economic development.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed that the quality development of the second phase of the CPEC and bilateral cooperation in areas such as industries, agriculture and information technology is a manifestation of our multidimensional partnership.

Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had visited Pakistan this month to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as a special guest.

During the visit, Wang Yi had held high-level meetings with the top leadership of Pakistan. He had also invited Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan.

Government officials had said that apart from participating in the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold meetings with the China State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, his Russian and Iranian counterparts.