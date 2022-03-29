Foreign Minister Qureshi leaves for China on three-day visit to attend third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for China on Tuesday to attend the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan.

Apart from participating in the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold meetings with the China State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

The meeting comes as an extension of meetings initiated with the efforts of Pakistan as it hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021.

The purpose of this Foreign Ministers’ get-together is to evolve a regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistan this month to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister had invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit China to attend the session.