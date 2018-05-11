Foreign investors must benefit out of profitable markets of Pakistan: Minister

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Commerce and Textile Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Thursday, said that foreign investors should benefit from a profitable market of Pakistan by investing in different sectors. In this regard, the government and Ministry of Commerce & Textile will provide full support in this regard.

In separate meetings with Azeri and Romanian ambassadors, Commerce Minister pressed on the need to increase the business to business & government to government interactions and exchange of delegations to identify the business opportunities that would in turn result in increasing the trade volume.

In a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada here, Commerce Minister said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations and there existed great potential between the two countries but the bilateral trade is not a true reflection of that.

He said that trade volume between the two countries has declined from $ 58.26 million in 2015-16 to $ 26.88 million in 2016-17 and a concerted effort is needed on both sides to increase the trade volume and economic cooperation. “The decrease in Pakistan’s exports to Azerbaijan in 2016-17 is mainly due to decline in export of rice to Azerbaijan from $ 45 million to $ 21.1 million”, he added.

Commerce Minister said that there exists good scope for export of ready-made garments, cotton products, engineering goods, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, rice, textile fabrics, sports goods, surgical instruments and tents from Pakistan and import of non-ferrous metals, oil and oil products, canned fruit juices, raw cotton, LPG from Azerbaijan.

The first meeting of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Working Group on Trade was held on July 27, 2017 at Baku, Azerbaijan. Mohammad Younus Dagha, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce was the Co-chair from Pakistan side and Sahil Babayev, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy, from Azerbaijan side. The issues of Tariff and Non-Tariff, exploring possibility of having bilateral PTA and regional connectivity came under discussion.

Commerce Minister informed the ambassador that in order to enhance and diversify trade with Azerbaijan, Ministry of Commerce has prepared a draft MoU on five year trade cooperation plan that has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for onward transmission to the relevant authorities of Azerbaijan for their comments but response from Azerbaijan side is awaited.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada said that Pakistan is a lucrative market for investors from Azerbaijan and they are keenly interested in investment. He also agreed with the minister’s proposal for increased interaction and institutional arrangements to discuss trade related issues and identify areas of interest to boost bilateral trade and cooperation.

Later on, in a meeting with Ambassador of Romania, Nicolae Gola, Commerce Minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to trade relations with Romania as it was an important trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union region. Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Romania was $ 97.25 million in 2016-2017. Pakistan’s exports were $ 21.23 million while imports were $ 76.02 million.