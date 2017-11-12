Foreign investors looking forward to invest in key sectors of Pak economy

Karachi

The Karachi Chamber’s Pavilion at the 10th Expo Pakistan Exhibition continued to receive overwhelming response from foreign delegates from Russia, Argentina, Vietnam, Netherlands, Jordan, Thailand, Czech Republic, Bangladesh, South Korea and Uzbekistan who expressed interest in enhancing trade and investment ties in some of the key sectors of Pakistan’s economy including Textiles, Leather, Surgical, Sports Goods, Information Technology, Agriculture, Infrastructure Development, Financial Services and Marbles etc. Exchanging views with President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif and KCCI Managing Committee members, the foreign delegates sought Karachi Chamber’s assistance in identifying the right and reliable partners for exploring investment opportunities and facilitating joint ventures for production and supply of goods in the Pakistani markets. During a B2B session, the Deputy Head of Mission from Kingdom of the Netherlands Ms. Josephine Frantzen said that the Netherlands Embassy has been struggling really hard to promote trade and investment between the two countries and the Dutch business community was being encouraged to visit and explore the Pakistani market.—NNI