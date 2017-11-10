‘Foreign investors to be given full protection’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce & Trade, Sheikh Alla-u-din said on Thursday that Punjab Government would provide complete protection to foreign investors in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting here at Industries Department’s committee room, he said that PBIT was performing a unique role to attract foreign investment in the province.

He hoped that PBIT would provide complete facilitation to promote valuable communication, collaboration and coordination as well as utilize their full resources and energies for the expansion of Group’s investment and commercial engagement in Punjab.

Briefing the meeting, PBIT CEO Jhanzaib Burana said that two MOUs with US healthcare company Trigis Health LLC and ESSCOM Japan and Korean company had been signed.

He added that Trigis Health company would establish a 500-beds Hospital in Mohlanwal, Lahore, and Esscom would build a manufacturing plant in Punjab to reduce electricity problems.

Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba Paracha, Deputy Secretary Moeed Aman and others officials concerned attended the meeting.