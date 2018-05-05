Foreign investment of $500m in housing, construction sector expected

Governor Punjab appreciates ABAD Int’l Expo 2018

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana, Friday, appreciated the organization of ABAD International Expo 2018 and said that such expos should also be held in small cities provide middle segment of society with expertise and awareness about the construction industry. He also urged the Association of Builders and Developers to offer small housing units scheme with one room house for the benefit of poor segment of the society.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of three day ABAD International Expo 2018 organized by Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) here Governor Punjab welcomed ABAD’s initiative of organizing expo in Islamabad saying that it was welcoming that ABAD had come out of Karachi and extending over to capital city.

He added that Association of Builders and Developers was making good efforts to provide housing facilities to the common man; therefore, federal and provincial government of Punjab fully supported Association of Builders and Developers in this initiative, because construction industry boosted over 70 other related industries of the country. We wish promotion of every industry of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman ABAD Arif Jewa said that ABAD had organized four property expos so far; three in Karachi and it was the second one in Islamabad. On the basis of past track record, the fifth expo is also going to be a great success.

“Besides the expo, ABAD will also hold other events including seminar on job fair and construction technologies on Saturday” they said adding that both the events would help the youth in getting jobs as well as inform the masses about latest construction technologies.

Moreover, he said that Association of Builders and Developers was going to launch a low cost housing project to provide residential facilities to the people hailing from low income segment of society.

The cost of house will vary from Rs 1.5 million to Rs 2.1 million. Almost one thousand acres of land has already been procured for this project while procurement of some 4000 acres of land is in process.

Earlier, Patron in Chief ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani said that World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other international financial institutions were onboard on this project; therefore, there was zero possibility of increasing the prices of housing units.

He said that foreign investment equivalent to $ 500 million in housing and construction sector was expected in result of this expo. Some 122 companies including 22 foreign companies are going to showcase their products in the expo

Besides domestic, a large number of companies from Turkey, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cyprus, Bangladesh, Italy, Iran and companies from other countries are also participating in the expo. In this regard, almost all the stalls have been booked.