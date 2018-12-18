Daily Pakistan Observer -

Foreign investment dips 56.3pc during five months

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Inflows of foreign private investment have declined by 56.3 percent or $709 million during first five months (July-November) of current fiscal year, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.
The foreign private investment fell to $550 million during first five months of current fiscal year as compared with $1.259 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The major component of the inflows i.e. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell by 35.2 percent to $880.7 million during July – November of 2018 as compared with $1.359 billion in the same period of the last year.
The portfolio investment into stock market registered sharp decline by 230.4 percent to outflows of $330.6 million during the period under review as compared with the outflows of $100.1 million in the corresponding period of the last year. Foreign public investment, however, has shown inflows of $100 million during first five months of the current fiscal year.

