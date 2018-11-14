Foreign investment declines by 67.3pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The inflow of foreign investment into Pakistan has declined by 67.3 percent to $331 million during July – October 2018 as compared with $1.013 billion in the corresponding period of the last year, according to statistics released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

According to the central bank the foreign private investment declined by 68.8 percent to $331.2 million during first four months of current fiscal year as compared with $1.062 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) came down by 46.4 percent to $600.7 million during July – October 2018 as compared with $1.119 billion in the same period of the last year.

The portfolio investment depicted fall by 371.3 percent to outflow of $269 million during first four months of the current fiscal year as compared with outflow of $57.2 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Share on: WhatsApp