Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being protected: PM

Islamabad (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the eight-year-long delay in the decision of the foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how “Ladla” was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking a salary while contrary to that the PTI leader was being treated as “untouchable.”

He said that despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive.

He said that in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments.

Read: ECP reserves verdict in PTI prohibited funding case

The prime minister’s tweet also contained a hashtag #فارن_فنڈنگ_پر_سزا_دو calling for punishment in the foreign funding case.

Foreign funding case is an example of how 'Ladla' is being protected. While NS was convicted for not taking salary, 'Ladla' is untouchable. 8 years on, decision is still elusive. Imran Niazi filed 9 writ peitions in IHC & got 50 adjournments in the FF case.#فارن_فنڈنگ_پر_سزا_دو https://t.co/mvy6QYIzID — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 28, 2022

In a similar tweet on July 19, the prime minister had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the “long-delayed” judgment on PTI foreign funding case.

I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case. For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 19, 2022

He said that for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his “repeated and shameless” attacks on state institutions. “Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” he commented.